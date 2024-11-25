Imperial Brands Executes Share Buyback to Boost Value

Imperial Brands (GB:IMB) has released an update.

Imperial Brands PLC has repurchased and cancelled 110,932 of its own shares as part of a GBP 1.25 billion share buyback program, executed through Morgan Stanley. The average price paid per share was GBp 2,538.58, impacting the total number of shares in issue to 839,379,341. This move is part of the company’s efforts to manage its capital structure and enhance shareholder value.

