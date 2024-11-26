Imperial Brands Executes Share Buyback and Cancellation

Imperial Brands (GB:IMB) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Imperial Brands PLC has repurchased and canceled 54,966 ordinary shares as part of its £1.25 billion share buyback program. The shares were bought at an average price of GBp 2,590.22, with transactions conducted through Morgan Stanley on the London Stock Exchange. Following this transaction, the total number of shares in issue stands at 839,324,375.

For further insights into GB:IMB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.