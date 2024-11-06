Imperial Brands Executes Share Buyback and Cancellation

Imperial Brands (GB:IMB) has released an update.

Imperial Brands PLC has repurchased and cancelled 179,348 of its ordinary shares as part of a £1.25 billion share buyback program, with an average price per share of 2,416.26 pence. This transaction, executed through Morgan Stanley, reduces the total number of shares in issue to 841,405,760, potentially impacting shareholder notification obligations. The move is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to manage its capital structure effectively.

