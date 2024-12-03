News & Insights

Imperial Brands Executes Share Buyback Amidst Market Strategy

December 03, 2024 — 12:12 pm EST

Imperial Brands (GB:IMB) has released an update.

Imperial Brands PLC has repurchased and canceled 221,669 of its ordinary shares as part of its £1.25 billion share buyback program, with prices ranging from GBp 2,547 to GBp 2,574 per share. This move, executed through Morgan Stanley, reduces the total shares in issue to 838,145,168, potentially impacting shareholder interests and transparency requirements.

