Imperial Brands Executes Share Buyback Amidst Market Strategy

Imperial Brands (GB:IMB) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Imperial Brands PLC has repurchased and canceled 221,669 of its ordinary shares as part of its £1.25 billion share buyback program, with prices ranging from GBp 2,547 to GBp 2,574 per share. This move, executed through Morgan Stanley, reduces the total shares in issue to 838,145,168, potentially impacting shareholder interests and transparency requirements.

For further insights into GB:IMB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.