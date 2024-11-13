Imperial Brands Executes Major Share Buyback Program

Imperial Brands (GB:IMB) has released an update.

Imperial Brands PLC has repurchased and cancelled 238,011 of its ordinary shares as part of a £1.25 billion share buyback program, with shares bought at an average price of GBp 2,338.22. This transaction, conducted through Morgan Stanley, reduces the total number of shares in issue to 840,168,649, which may impact shareholder calculations under transparency rules.

