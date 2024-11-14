Imperial Brands Executes Major Share Buyback

Imperial Brands (GB:IMB) has released an update.

Imperial Brands PLC has repurchased 214,126 of its ordinary shares as part of a £1.25 billion share buyback program, with the average share price at 2,349.90 pence. This transaction, executed through Morgan Stanley on the London Stock Exchange, reduces the total number of shares in circulation to 839,954,523. The move is part of Imperial Brands’ strategy to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares outstanding.

