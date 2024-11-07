News & Insights

Imperial Brands Executes Major Share Buyback

November 07, 2024 — 12:17 pm EST

Imperial Brands (GB:IMB) has released an update.

Imperial Brands PLC has repurchased 212,345 of its own shares as part of a substantial £1.25 billion share buyback program, which will see these shares canceled to reduce the total number in circulation. The average price paid per share was 2,396.91 pence, with transactions handled by Morgan Stanley. This move could potentially strengthen the company’s stock value as it reduces the number of shares available in the market.

