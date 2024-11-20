News & Insights

Stocks

Imperial Brands Enhances Shareholder Value with Buyback

November 20, 2024 — 12:47 pm EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Imperial Brands (GB:IMB) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Imperial Brands PLC has repurchased 15,163 of its ordinary shares as part of its £1.25 billion share buyback program, with the average purchase price per share being GBp 2,501.65. These shares, bought through Morgan Stanley, will be canceled, reducing the total number of shares in issue to 839,523,132. This strategic move could potentially increase the value for existing shareholders by consolidating equity.

For further insights into GB:IMB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.