Imperial Brands Enhances Shareholder Value with Buyback

Imperial Brands PLC has repurchased 15,163 of its ordinary shares as part of its £1.25 billion share buyback program, with the average purchase price per share being GBp 2,501.65. These shares, bought through Morgan Stanley, will be canceled, reducing the total number of shares in issue to 839,523,132. This strategic move could potentially increase the value for existing shareholders by consolidating equity.

