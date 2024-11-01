Imperial Brands Conducts Share Buyback, Cancels Shares

Imperial Brands (GB:IMB) has released an update.

Imperial Brands PLC has repurchased and cancelled 197,498 of its own shares as part of a £1.25 billion buyback program, with the average price per share at 2,369.23 GBp. This move reduces the total number of shares in circulation to 842,011,193, potentially impacting shareholder calculations. The repurchase was conducted through Morgan Stanley on the London Stock Exchange.

