Imperial Brands Completes Major Share Buyback Programme

Imperial Brands PLC has completed its second £550 million tranche of a £1.1 billion share buyback programme, purchasing 175,700 shares at an average price of 2,298.49 pence per share. The completion of this tranche brings the total repurchased shares to over 57 million, strengthening the company’s capital management strategy. Following these transactions, the remaining issued shares stand at 842,648,151, providing investors with a new denominator for stake calculations.

