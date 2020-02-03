Imperial Brands appoints Stefan Bomhard CEO

Adds details on interim CEOs, incoming CEO, chief development officer

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Cigarette maker Imperial Brands Plc IMB.L on Monday appointed Stefan Bomhard as its chief executive officer, replacing Alison Cooper, as the industry faces a regulatory backlash against e-cigarettes and declining tobacco sales.

Bomhard will join Imperial from British car dealership Inchcape INCH.L, where he held the top role for five years. The company said his joining date will be announced later, while Cooper, whose departure was announced last October, has stepped down effective immediately.

The maker of Davidoff cigarettes said its divisional director for Americas, Africa, Asia and Australasia Dominic Brisby will assume the role of joint interim CEO along with the divisional director of Europe, Joerg Biebernick.

"Stefan takes on the chief executive officer role at a significant point in Imperial's development," Chairwoman Thérèse Esperdy said. "Stefan has significant experience across multiple consumer sectors."

The company also announced Matthew Phillips has stepped down as chief development officer with immediate effect.

(Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Uttaresh.V)

((tanishaa.nadkar@thomsonreuters.com; Within UK +44 20 7542 1810; Outside UK + 91 (80) 6182 2723; Twitter: @TanishaaNadkar;))

