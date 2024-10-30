Imperial Brands Announces Share Buyback Program

Imperial Brands (GB:IMB) has released an update.

Imperial Brands PLC announced the repurchase and cancellation of 224,030 of its own shares as part of a £1.25 billion share buyback program, with the average purchase price at GBp 2,272.59. This move, facilitated by Morgan Stanley, reduces the company’s total shares in issue to 842,424,121, potentially impacting shareholder calculations under market regulations. Such financial maneuvers are often closely watched by investors looking at stock value and market positioning.

For further insights into GB:IMB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.