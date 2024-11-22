Imperial Brands Announces Share Buyback and Cancellation

Imperial Brands (GB:IMB) has released an update.

Imperial Brands PLC has repurchased 32,859 of its ordinary shares as part of a £1.25 billion share buyback program. The shares were bought at an average price of GBp 2,516.70 from Morgan Stanley and will be cancelled, reducing the total shares in issue to 839,490,273. This move is part of the company’s ongoing effort to enhance shareholder value.

