Imperial Brands Announces Share Buyback and Cancellation

November 19, 2024 — 12:42 pm EST

Imperial Brands (GB:IMB) has released an update.

Imperial Brands PLC has repurchased and cancelled 94,068 of its ordinary shares as part of its £1.25 billion share buyback program, with shares purchased at an average price of 2,464.85 pence each. This move decreases the total number of shares in circulation, potentially increasing the value of remaining shares.

