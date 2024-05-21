News & Insights

Stocks

Imperial Brands Announces Board Appointment

May 21, 2024 — 05:50 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Imperial Brands (GB:IMB) has released an update.

Imperial Brands PLC has announced the appointment of Ngozi Edozien as an independent Non-Executive Director of Unilever Nigeria Plc, effective from 16 May 2024. The announcement, made in accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority Listing Rules, signifies compliance with the latest corporate governance regulations. No further changes were reported that would affect the previously disclosed company information.

For further insights into GB:IMB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.