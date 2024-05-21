Imperial Brands Announces Board Appointment

Imperial Brands (GB:IMB) has released an update.

Imperial Brands PLC has announced the appointment of Ngozi Edozien as an independent Non-Executive Director of Unilever Nigeria Plc, effective from 16 May 2024. The announcement, made in accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority Listing Rules, signifies compliance with the latest corporate governance regulations. No further changes were reported that would affect the previously disclosed company information.

