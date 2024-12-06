Imperial Brands Advances Share Buyback Strategy

Imperial Brands (GB:IMB) has released an update.

Imperial Brands PLC has repurchased 117,246 of its own shares, valued at an average price of GBp 2,577.46 each, as part of its £1.25 billion share buyback program. The transaction, executed through Morgan Stanley, aligns with the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value. Following this repurchase, the total number of outstanding shares stands at 837,556,629.

