Imperial Brands Advances Share Buyback Program

Imperial Brands (GB:IMB) has released an update.
Imperial Brands has repurchased and canceled 214,651 of its ordinary shares as part of its £1.25 billion share buyback program. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBp 2,375.75 through Morgan Stanley on the London Stock Exchange. This transaction reduces the total number of shares in issue to 841,585,108, potentially impacting shareholder calculations.
