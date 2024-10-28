Imperial Brands Advances Share Buyback Program

Imperial Brands (GB:IMB) has released an update.

Imperial Brands PLC has announced the repurchase and cancellation of 190,000 ordinary shares as part of its GBP 1.1 billion buyback program. The shares were bought at an average price of GBp 2,310.087300, with transactions facilitated by Barclays Capital Securities Limited. Following this move, the total number of shares in circulation will be reduced to 842,823,851.

