Imperial Brands Advances Share Buyback Program

Imperial Brands PLC announced that on May 22, 2024, as part of its GBP 1.1 billion share repurchase program, the company has bought back 161,313 of its own shares for cancellation. The shares were acquired through Barclays at an average price of GBp 1,951.46 each, affecting the total number of remaining shares in issue to be 860,965,560. This repurchase reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to return value to its shareholders.

