Imperial Brands Advances Share Buyback Plan

May 28, 2024 — 01:19 pm EDT

Imperial Brands (GB:IMB) has released an update.

Imperial Brands PLC has announced the repurchase and subsequent cancellation of 228,867 of its ordinary shares on May 28, 2024, as part of its GBP 1.1 billion share buyback program initiated in October 2023. The transaction was conducted on the London Stock Exchange through Barclays, with the share prices ranging from GBp 1,914 to GBp 1,938. Following the cancellation, the total number of remaining ordinary shares in issue is 860,286,693.

