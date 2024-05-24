News & Insights

Imperial Brands Advances Share Buyback Plan

Imperial Brands (GB:IMB) has released an update.

Imperial Brands PLC has announced the buyback and cancellation of 350,000 of its ordinary shares at an average price of GBp 1,942.045200, as part of its GBP 1.1 billion share repurchase program initiated in October 2023. This transaction, conducted through Barclays on the London Stock Exchange, will reduce the total number of ordinary shares in issue to 860,515,560. The move is aimed at returning value to shareholders and may affect shareholder’s notification obligations under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

