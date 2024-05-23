News & Insights

Imperial Brands Advances Share Buyback Plan

May 23, 2024 — 12:59 pm EDT

Imperial Brands (GB:IMB) has released an update.

Imperial Brands PLC has announced the repurchase and cancellation of 100,000 of its ordinary shares as part of its GBP 1.1 billion share buyback program initiated in October 2023. The shares were bought on May 23, 2024, at an average price of GBp 1,949.66 each, through an on-exchange transaction with Barclays. Following this transaction, the total number of remaining ordinary shares in issue is 860,865,560.

