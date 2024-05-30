News & Insights

Imperial Brands Advances Buyback Plan

May 30, 2024 — 02:40 am EDT

Imperial Brands (GB:IMB) has released an update.

Imperial Brands PLC has bought back and intends to cancel 310,000 of its own ordinary shares as part of a GBP 1.1 billion repurchase program initiated in October 2023. The shares were repurchased via Barclays on the London Stock Exchange, and following the cancellation, the total number of remaining shares in issue will be 859,976,693. This transaction is part of the company’s effort to return value to shareholders.

