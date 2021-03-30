Markets

Imperial Brands: Trading In Line With Expectations - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Imperial Brands (IMB.L, IMBBF.PK, IMBBY.PK) stated that it remains on track to deliver full year results in line with the company's guidance with low-mid single digit organic adjusted operating profit growth at constant currency.

The Group expects first half net revenue to grow by at least 1 percent on an organic, constant currency basis, driven by continued strong pricing in tobacco, as well as some benefit from growth in NGP revenues against a weak comparator period. First half Group adjusted organic operating profit growth is projected to be least mid-single digit at constant currency, benefiting primarily from significantly reduced losses in NGP and increased Logistics profit.

The company noted that, at current exchange rates, translation foreign exchange is expected to be broadly neutral on first half earnings per share and be a approximately 2 percent headwind to full year earnings per share.

Imperial Brands will announce its interim results for the six months ended 31 March 2021 on 18 May 2021.

