Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL) drops to US$116m and insiders who purchased earlier this year lose another US$59k

The recent 16% drop in Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s (NASDAQ:IMPL) stock could come as a blow to insiders who purchased US$108k worth of stock at an average buy price of US$10.76 over the past 12 months. Insiders buy with the expectation to see their investments rise in value over a period of time. However, recent losses have rendered their above investment worth US$49k which is not ideal.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Impel Pharmaceuticals

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director Timothy Nelson for US$108k worth of shares, at about US$10.76 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$4.87. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. Timothy Nelson was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NasdaqGM:IMPL Insider Trading Volume October 2nd 2022

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Our data suggests Impel Pharmaceuticals insiders own 2.5% of the company, worth about US$2.9m. I generally like to see higher levels of ownership.

So What Do The Impel Pharmaceuticals Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. We'd like to see bigger individual holdings. However, we don't see anything to make us think Impel Pharmaceuticals insiders are doubting the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for Impel Pharmaceuticals and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

