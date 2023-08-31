Impel Pharmaceuticals (IMPL) Price Target Increased by 122.22% to 40.80

The average one-year price target for Impel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IMPL) has been revised to 40.80 / share. This is an increase of 122.22% from the prior estimate of 18.36 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 40.40 to a high of 42.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8,487.67% from the latest reported closing price of 0.48 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 46 funds or institutions reporting positions in Impel Pharmaceuticals. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 9.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IMPL is 0.14%, a decrease of 23.07%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.09% to 17,759K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. holds 4,136K shares representing 17.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NVP Associates holds 3,077K shares representing 12.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

5AM Venture Management holds 2,885K shares representing 12.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Vivo Capital holds 2,885K shares representing 12.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

venBio Partners holds 2,760K shares representing 11.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Impel Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. is a late-stage pharmaceutical company focused on utilizing its proprietary technology to develop and commercialize transformative therapies for people suffering from diseases with high unmet needs, with an initial focus on diseases of the CNS. The Company’s strategy is to rapidly advance its product candidate pipeline that pairs its proprietary Precision Olfactory Delivery (POD®) system with well-established therapeutics, including TRUDHESA™ for the acute treatment of migraine, INP105 for the acute treatment of agitation and aggression in patients with autism, and INP107 for OFF episodes in Parkinson’s disease.

