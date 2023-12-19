Impel Pharma Mulls Sale, Signs Stalking Horse Deal; Files For Chapter 11 Protection

(RTTNews) - Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IMPL.PK) announced Wednesday that it is pursuing a sale of the company through an in-court restructuring process, and has filed voluntary petitions to commence chapter 11 proceedings to facilitate an orderly sale process.

The commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company has entered into a deal with JN BIDCO LLC to serve as the "stalking horse" bidder for the firm and its assets.

The filing in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Texas aims to get higher and better offers from interested parties. Impel seeks to complete the sale process in the first quarter of 2024, with any sale subject to Court approval. According to the firm, the decision to file for Chapter 11 protection follows the strategic review process that Impel announced in October 2023. During the review, the company had announced the exploration of a wide range of options including potential sale of assets of the company, a sale of all the company, a merger or other strategic transaction.

Impel's Interim President & Chief Executive Officer, Len Paolillo, said, "Impel is mindful of the many patients who rely on Trudhesa for migraine relief, and the Company is confident that this is the right option to maximize value for all stakeholders and ensure the continued availability of this important product."

Impel intends to continue operating as usual throughout the court-supervised sale process, and has also appointed Brandon Smith, a Senior Managing Director at Teneo Capital LLC, as Chief Restructuring Officer.

Impel is being advised by Moelis & Company LLC as its investment banker, and Teneo Capital LLC as its financial advisor.

Impel Pharma shares plunged 35.48 percent on Tuesday's regular trading in the other OTC market.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.