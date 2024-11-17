ImpediMed Limited Showcases Innovations at Bell Potter

Impedimed Limited (AU:IPD) has released an update.

ImpediMed Limited, listed on the ASX under the ticker IPD, announced its participation in the Bell Potter Conference, marking an opportunity to showcase its advancements and strategies to investors. The company aims to establish a new standard of care, which could attract attention from those interested in innovative healthcare solutions and potential stock growth.

