Impedimed Limited Issues Shares to Executives

November 03, 2024 — 10:27 pm EST

Impedimed Limited (AU:IPD) has released an update.

Impedimed Limited has announced the issuance of 462,895 fully paid ordinary shares to executives as part of their remuneration for the quarter ending September 30, 2024, under its Executive Share Plan. This move is part of their strategy to align executive interests with shareholder value. The shares are set to be quoted on the ASX with the security code IPD.

