Impedimed Limited Issues Shares to Executives

Impedimed Limited (AU:IPD) has released an update.

Impedimed Limited has announced the issuance of 462,895 fully paid ordinary shares to executives as part of their remuneration for the quarter ending September 30, 2024, under its Executive Share Plan. This move is part of their strategy to align executive interests with shareholder value. The shares are set to be quoted on the ASX with the security code IPD.

For further insights into AU:IPD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.