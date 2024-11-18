News & Insights

ImpediMed Limited Focuses on Commercial Growth Strategy

November 18, 2024 — 09:29 pm EST

Impedimed Limited (AU:IPD) has released an update.

ImpediMed Limited is undergoing a strategic shift to focus on commercialization, aiming to transition into a high-growth, profitable business while maintaining its commitment to patient-centered innovation. The company acknowledges the need for new skills and a cultural change to enhance execution and expense management, ultimately seeking to deliver long-term shareholder value.

