ImpediMed Limited Aims to Set New Standard of Care

November 18, 2024 — 09:29 pm EST

Impedimed Limited (AU:IPD) has released an update.

ImpediMed Limited’s CEO is set to present at the 2024 Annual General Meeting, focusing on establishing a new standard of care. This presentation highlights the company’s commitment to innovation and growth in the medical technology sector, likely to capture the interest of investors following ASX-listed stocks.

