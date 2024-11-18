ImpediMed Limited Aims to Set New Standard of Care

Impedimed Limited (AU:IPD) has released an update.
ImpediMed Limited’s CEO is set to present at the 2024 Annual General Meeting, focusing on establishing a new standard of care. This presentation highlights the company’s commitment to innovation and growth in the medical technology sector, likely to capture the interest of investors following ASX-listed stocks.
