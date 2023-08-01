ImpediMed (IPDQF) Price Target Increased by 80.25% to 0.19

The average one-year price target for ImpediMed (OTC:IPDQF) has been revised to 0.19 / share. This is an increase of 80.25% from the prior estimate of 0.10 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.05 to a high of 0.32 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 24.78% from the latest reported closing price of 0.15 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in ImpediMed. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IPDQF is 0.00%, an increase of 190.38%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 444K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 417K shares. No change in the last quarter.

North Star Asset Management holds 20K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DFIS - Dimensional International Small Cap ETF holds 6K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DFSI - Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF holds 1K shares. No change in the last quarter.

