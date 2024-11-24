Impedimed Director Increases Stake with New Share Acquisition

Impedimed Limited (AU:IPD) has released an update.

Impedimed Limited’s director, Ms. Christine Emmanuel-Donnelly, has increased her indirect interest in the company by acquiring 295,000 ordinary shares through an on-market trade, bringing her total holdings to 884,809 shares. The shares were purchased at a price of $0.05395 each, highlighting a notable increase in her stake in the company.

