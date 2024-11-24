Impedimed Director Increases Stake with New Share Acquisition

Impedimed Limited (AU:IPD) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Impedimed Limited’s director, Ms. Christine Emmanuel-Donnelly, has increased her indirect interest in the company by acquiring 295,000 ordinary shares through an on-market trade, bringing her total holdings to 884,809 shares. The shares were purchased at a price of $0.05395 each, highlighting a notable increase in her stake in the company.
For further insights into AU:IPD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- ‘There’s More Room to Run,’ Says Top Analyst About MicroStrategy Stock
- ‘Time to Get Out,’ Says Goldman Sachs About Nio Stock
- ‘Expect Further Slowdown,’ Says Top Investor About Nvidia Stock
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.