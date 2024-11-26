Impedimed Director Boosts Shareholding with Major Purchase

Impedimed Limited (AU:IPD) has released an update.

Impedimed Limited has announced a significant change in the stock holdings of its director, Fiona Bones, who acquired 920,000 additional ordinary shares through on-market trades, raising her total holdings to 1,000,000 shares. This move reflects potential confidence in the company’s future performance, making it a point of interest for investors monitoring director transactions. Such changes in director interest can often signal internal optimism or strategic positioning within the company.

