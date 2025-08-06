Markets

Impax Environmental Reports Loss In HY

August 06, 2025 — 06:14 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Impax Environmental Markets plc (IEM.L), Wednesday announced its half-yearly results, reporting a loss on ordinary activities after taxation of 48.9 million pounds or 22.08 pence per share, compared to a loss of 24.4 million pounds or 9.05 pence per share in the previous year.

For the six months ended 30 June 2025, the company's income totaled 10.4 million pounds compared to 12.7 million pounds last year.

Earlier this month, the company announced a first interim dividend for this financial year of 1.9 pence per ordinary share, which will be payable on 28 August 2025.

Currently, IEM is trading at 397.33 pence, up 0.59 percent on the London Stock Exchange.

