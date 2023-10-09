Impax Asset Management Q3 AUM Up YoY, Down Sequentially; Stock Dips

(RTTNews) - Impax Asset Management Group plc (IPX.L, IPXAF) Monday said its fourth-quarter assets under discretionary and advisory management or AUM increased 4.8 percent from the prior year, but declined 5.8 percent sequentially. The shares of the company were losing around 8 percent in the monring trading in London.

The company's AUM as of September 30 totalled 37.40 billion pounds, compared to last year's 35.68 billion pounds. In the preceding third quarter, AUM was 39.72 billion pounds.

Ian Simm, Chief Executive, said, "Investment conditions continued to remain challenging during the final quarter of our financial year, when moderate redemptions from several of our distribution partners compounded market-driven falls in net asset values.... Although the macro environment is leading some clients to delay deploying their capital, we remain confident in the strength of our pipeline and our ability to convert. Meanwhile, we continue to develop new investment capabilities while enhancing our operating model to ensure that the business is efficient and scalable."

In London, Impax Asset Management shares were trading at 420 pence, down 7.5 percent.

