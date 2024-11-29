Impax Asset Management to Present Annual Results

Impax Asset Management (GB:IPX) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Impax Asset Management is set to present its full-year results for the period ending September 30, 2024, via a live session on Investor Meet Company. The event, which is open to existing and potential shareholders, highlights Impax’s focus on sustainable investment strategies, reflecting its belief in the impact of global sustainability challenges on capital markets. With approximately £37.2 billion under management, Impax continues to pursue growth by investing in high-quality companies poised to navigate these environmental and economic shifts.

For further insights into GB:IPX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.