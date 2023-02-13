Impax Asset Management Group Increases Position in Watts Water Technologies (WTS)

Fintel reports that Impax Asset Management Group has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.70MM shares of Watts Water Technologies Inc (WTS). This represents 6.23% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 1.65MM shares and 5.97% of the company, an increase in shares of 3.23% and an increase in total ownership of 0.26% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.56% Downside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Watts Water Technologies is $145.04. The forecasts range from a low of $121.20 to a high of $158.55. The average price target represents a decrease of 17.56% from its latest reported closing price of $175.94.

The projected annual revenue for Watts Water Technologies is $1,979MM, a decrease of 0.03%. The projected annual EPS is $6.89, a decrease of 8.21%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 653 funds or institutions reporting positions in Watts Water Technologies. This is a decrease of 20 owner(s) or 2.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WTS is 0.19%, an increase of 9.09%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.60% to 29,191K shares. The put/call ratio of WTS is 2.21, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 2,119K shares representing 6.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,159K shares, representing a decrease of 1.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WTS by 22.49% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 820K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 808K shares, representing an increase of 1.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WTS by 8.36% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 797K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 786K shares, representing an increase of 1.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WTS by 4.35% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 693K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 692K shares, representing an increase of 0.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WTS by 6.92% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 691K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 609K shares, representing an increase of 11.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WTS by 21.96% over the last quarter.

Watts Water Technologies Declares $0.30 Dividend

On February 6, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share ($1.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 28, 2023 will receive the payment on March 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.30 per share.

At the current share price of $175.94 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.68%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.91%, the lowest has been 0.50%, and the highest has been 1.36%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.18 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.28 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.16. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.30%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Watts Water Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc., through its family of companies, is a global manufacturer headquartered in the USA that provides one of the broadest plumbing, heating, and water quality product lines in the world. Watts Water companies and brands offer innovative plumbing, heating, and water quality solutions for residential, commercial, and industrial applications. The company employs 4,800 people across 27 countries.

