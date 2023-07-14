Impasse In UPS-Teamsters Talks Raises Concerns Of Potential Strike Impact On Non-Union Workers

(RTTNews) - UPS and Teamsters, the union representing UPS workers, have reached an impasse in their negotiations for a new labor contract.

Despite tentative agreements on certain issues, including ending forced overtime and establishing Martin Luther King Jr. Day as a paid holiday, the two sides have not scheduled any further negotiations.

Teamsters have conducted practice pickets nationwide and are prepared to strike if an agreement is not reached by the contract expiration on July 31. A UPS Teamsters strike would significantly impact the company's operations, as it would halt sorting, loading, and delivering packages worldwide. The strike in 1997, which lasted for 15 days, had a substantial impact on UPS, and a potential strike this year could be even more disruptive.

UPS plays a crucial role in the national and global economy, transporting a significant portion of global and U.S. GDP on a daily basis. The supply chain heavily relies on UPS, and any nationwide strike would have far-reaching consequences. While the focus has primarily been on the 340,000 UPS Teamsters, it's important to note that UPS also employs around 160,000 non-union workers in management and other roles who would likely not participate in the strike.

In preparation for a potential strike, UPS has started providing continuity training to its non-unionized management employees. These employees would be expected to continue serving customers in the event of a labor disruption. However, non-union workers have the right to refuse crossing the picket line without facing discipline, unless they hold supervisory positions. UPS may utilize non-union workers and supervisors for deliveries if they decide to continue operations during the strike.

Historically, non-union workers have seen economic gains similar to their unionized counterparts following strikes. The example of John Deere non-union workers receiving an 8% wage increase after a UAW union strike demonstrates this trend. Labor unions have a positive impact on wages and working conditions for all workers, regardless of union membership.

During a strike, UPS could potentially hire replacement workers, although it may be challenging due to the current low unemployment rate. If permanent replacements are hired, the striking workers would be placed on a preferential hiring list. Non-union workers can expect increased workload expectations during a strike, as they may be instructed to keep packages moving while union members participate in picketing.

In the event of a UPS shutdown during a strike, non-union workers would be required to use vacation or personal days or take unpaid leave, unless specified otherwise in their individual contracts. Unlike Teamsters, non-union employees do not have access to a strike fund, and they may experience financial losses during a strike.

The specific impacts on non-union workers during a UPS strike will ultimately be determined by the company. UPS holds the decision-making power regarding the tasks assigned to non-union employees and the overall management of operations during a strike.

