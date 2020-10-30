Impala says pandemic-related production losses were minimal in Q1

Oct 30 (Reuters) - South Africa's Impala Platinum Holdings IMPJ.J said on Friday gross tonnes milled in the first quarter improved by 18% and production losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic were minimal.

Gross tonnes milled at managed operations improved to 6.13 million tonnes during the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with 5.21 million tonnes a year earlier.

