Impala Platinum signs five-year wage deal

June 28 (Reuters) - South Africa's Impala Platinum IMPJ.J on Tuesday said it had agreed a five-year wage deal with the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU).

"The agreement is in line with current mining inflation of (about) 6.5% and considers the reality of sustained inflationary pressures faced by our employees," Impala said in a statement, adding that the wage deal takes effect on July 1.

(Reporting by Nelson Banya, Editing by Helen Reid)

((Nelson.Banya@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.