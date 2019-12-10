Impala Platinum shuts two mines due to power shortages

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Impala Platinum IMPJ.J has shut production at its Rustenberg and Marula mines owing to power cuts that have left it functioning at 20%-30% of normal power, a spokesman said on Tuesday.

He added that the platinum miner was using electricity only for essential maintenance.

(Reporting by Helen Reid Editing by Tim Cocks)

