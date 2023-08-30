Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd - ADR - Sponsor (IMPUY) Price Target Decreased by 8.80% to 9.99

The average one-year price target for Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd - ADR - Sponsor (OTC:IMPUY) has been revised to 9.99 / share. This is an decrease of 8.80% from the prior estimate of 10.95 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.92 to a high of 14.39 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 84.66% from the latest reported closing price of 5.41 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7 funds or institutions reporting positions in Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd - ADR - Sponsor. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IMPUY is 0.23%, a decrease of 8.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.04% to 1,295K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FKRCX - Franklin Gold & Precious Metals Fund holds 1,206K shares. No change in the last quarter.

USLUX - Holmes Macro Trends Fund holds 30K shares. No change in the last quarter.

MPLAX - Praxis International Index Fund holds 30K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Yousif Capital Management holds 14K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 11K shares.

