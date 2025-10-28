Impala Platinum Holdings Limited - Depositary Receipt (IMPUY) Price Target Increased by 24.58% to 12.63

The average one-year price target for Impala Platinum Holdings Limited - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:IMPUY) has been revised to $12.63 / share. This is an increase of 24.58% from the prior estimate of $10.14 dated September 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $7.65 to a high of $18.36 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 167.62% from the latest reported closing price of $4.72 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 21 funds or institutions reporting positions in Impala Platinum Holdings Limited - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 31.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IMPUY is 0.42%, an increase of 9.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 17.95% to 4,972K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GRHIX - Goehring & Rozencwajg Resources Fund Institutional Class Shares holds 1,475K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DNLAX - BNY Mellon Natural Resources Fund holds 1,365K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,148K shares , representing a decrease of 57.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMPUY by 16.41% over the last quarter.

FKRCX - Franklin Gold & Precious Metals Fund holds 1,001K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,206K shares , representing a decrease of 20.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMPUY by 24.91% over the last quarter.

MAINSTAY VP FUNDS TRUST - MainStay VP Mellon Natural Resources Portfolio Initial Class holds 351K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 531K shares , representing a decrease of 51.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMPUY by 15.86% over the last quarter.

PRDAX - Diversified Real Asset Fund holds 323K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 406K shares , representing a decrease of 25.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMPUY by 20.93% over the last quarter.

