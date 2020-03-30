Impala Platinum declares force majeure on supply from South African mines

World Markets

LONDON/JOHANNESBURG, March 30 (Reuters) - Impala Platinum has declared force majeure all of its contracts as it shuttered its South African operations to comply with a three-week national lockdown, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said.

South Africa, where most of the world's platinum is mined, started a 21-day mandatory restriction on the movement of its population and on March 26 in an effort to slow down infections from the coronavirus.

