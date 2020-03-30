Impala Platinum declares force majeure on supply from South African mines

By Zandi Shabalala and Tanisha Heiberg

LONDON/JOHANNESBURG, March 30 (Reuters) - Impala Platinum has declared force majeure all of its contracts as it shuttered its South African operations to comply with a three-week national lockdown, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said.

South Africa, where most of the world's platinum is mined, started a 21-day mandatory restriction on the movement of its population and on March 26 in an effort to slow down infections from the coronavirus.

(Reporting by Zandi Shabalala, editing by Louise Heavens)

((zandi.shabalala@tr.com; +44 77 43 366 127;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.