Impala Lifts The Buckle Stake to $21 Million as Retailer Posts $48.7 Million Quarterly Profit

Impala Asset Management increased its stake in The Buckle by 162,119 shares, an estimated $9.04 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

The quarter-end position value rose by $7.41 million, reflecting both share additions and price movements.

The transaction value represented 5.7% of Impala’s 13F assets under management (AUM).

The post-trade position was 400,119 shares valued at $21.37 million.

On February 13, 2026, Impala Asset Management LLC disclosed in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing that it bought 162,119 additional shares of The Buckle (NYSE:BKE), an estimated $9.04 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a SEC filing dated February 13, 2026, Impala Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Buckle by 162,119 shares during the prior quarter. The estimated transaction value was $9.04 million, calculated using the average closing price for the quarter. At quarter-end, the fund's stake in The Buckle was valued at $21.37 million, up $7.41 million from the previous period.

What else to know

Impala bought more shares of The Buckle, raising its stake to 13.5% of 13F AUM as of December 31, 2025.

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ: CENX: $33.61 million (22.7% of AUM) NYSE: ERO: $26.95 million (18.2% of AUM) NYSE: BKE: $21.37 million (14.4% of AUM) NYSE: HUN: $8.67 million (5.9% of AUM) NYSE: WHR: $7.94 million (5.4% of AUM)

As of February 12, 2026, shares were priced at $52.65, up 35.1% over the past year, with an alpha of 22.2 percentage points versus the S&P 500.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of February 12, 2026) $52.65 Market capitalization $2.75 billion Revenue (TTM) $1.3 billion Net income (TTM) $206 million

Company snapshot

The Buckle offers casual apparel, footwear, and accessories, with a mix of national brands and private label merchandise sold through retail stores and an e-commerce platform.

The company operates a vertically integrated retail model, generating revenue primarily from direct sales to consumers across physical stores and online channels.

It targets young men and women in the United States, focusing on fashion-conscious customers seeking branded and exclusive private label products.

The Buckle is a leading U.S. specialty retailer with a national footprint of stores and a robust online presence. The company leverages a curated product mix and value-added services to differentiate itself in the competitive apparel retail sector. Its focus on private label brands and customer experience supports strong profitability and recurring revenue streams.

What this transaction means for investors

In its latest quarterly report, The Buckle delivered $48.7 million in quarterly net income on $320.8 million in sales, up 9.3% year over year, with comparable sales climbing 8.3% and online revenue up 13.6% to $53.0 million. For the first 39 weeks of fiscal 2025, net income reached $128.9 million on $898.7 million in sales.



Against that backdrop, the position now stands at $21.37 million and 14.4% of reportable assets, ranking behind only Century Aluminum at $33.61 million and ERO at $26.95 million. This is not a token retail trade. It sits alongside metals and cyclicals, which tells you the throughline is operating leverage and pricing power, not sector labels.



The balance sheet shows $316.2 million in cash and total stockholders’ equity of $510.7 million. For long-term investors, the question is simple: Can disciplined inventory, private label mix, and steady comps keep margins resilient in a volatile consumer cycle? So far, the numbers suggest yes.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Whirlpool. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

