News & Insights

Stocks

IMPACT Silver Optimistic Despite Q1 Net Loss

May 28, 2024 — 04:39 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

IMPACT Silver (TSE:IPT) has released an update.

IMPACT Silver Corp. reported Q1 2024 revenue of $5.3 million, with a net loss of $3.1 million, largely due to operational costs at the newly acquired Plomosas mine. The company is optimistic about the future, having invested in mine rehabilitation and labour negotiations, aiming to benefit from rising commodity prices. Despite a production dip due to maintenance, IMPACT forecasts improved operating profits as their mines are expected to reach full capacity.

For further insights into TSE:IPT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ISVLF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.