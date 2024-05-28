IMPACT Silver Optimistic Despite Q1 Net Loss

IMPACT Silver (TSE:IPT) has released an update.

IMPACT Silver Corp. reported Q1 2024 revenue of $5.3 million, with a net loss of $3.1 million, largely due to operational costs at the newly acquired Plomosas mine. The company is optimistic about the future, having invested in mine rehabilitation and labour negotiations, aiming to benefit from rising commodity prices. Despite a production dip due to maintenance, IMPACT forecasts improved operating profits as their mines are expected to reach full capacity.

