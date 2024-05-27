News & Insights

IMPACT Silver Boosts Private Placement to $10.2M

May 27, 2024 — 07:38 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

IMPACT Silver (TSE:IPT) has released an update.

IMPACT Silver Corp. has expanded its non-brokered private placement financing from $8.2 million to $10.2 million, driven by heightened investor interest. The company completed the first tranche, securing $7.12 million, and plans to close the final tranche by the week of May 27, 2024. Each unit sold offers a common share and a full share purchase warrant, with additional securities being offered without a hold period under certain exemptions.

