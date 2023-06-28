Impact Shares Trust I - Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF (NACP) Declares $0.10 Dividend

Impact Shares Trust I - Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF said on June 26, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share ($0.40 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.11 per share.

Shareholders of record as of June 28, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $31.20 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.28%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.00%, the lowest has been 1.00%, and the highest has been 6.14%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.07 (n=231).

The current dividend yield is 2.54 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 23 funds or institutions reporting positions in Impact Shares Trust I - Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NACP is 0.09%, a decrease of 26.08%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.29% to 326K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Betterment holds 101K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 99K shares, representing an increase of 1.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NACP by 5.19% over the last quarter.

Momentum Advisors holds 73K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 75K shares, representing a decrease of 1.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NACP by 7.87% over the last quarter.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors holds 41K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 41K shares, representing an increase of 1.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NACP by 4.94% over the last quarter.

Blair William holds 21K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares, representing an increase of 13.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NACP by 16.03% over the last quarter.

Wealthfront Advisers holds 20K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares, representing an increase of 1.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NACP by 4.42% over the last quarter.

