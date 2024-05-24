Impact Minerals Seeks Quotation for New Shares

Impact Minerals Limited (AU:IPT) has released an update.

Impact Minerals Limited has announced the application for quotation of 7,983,918 new ordinary fully paid securities on the ASX under the code IPT. The application was made on May 24, 2024, in accordance with the ASX Listing Rules outlined in Appendix 2A.

For further insights into AU:IPT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.