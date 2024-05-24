News & Insights

Impact Minerals Seeks Quotation for New Shares

May 24, 2024 — 03:07 am EDT

Impact Minerals Limited (AU:IPT) has released an update.

Impact Minerals Limited has announced the application for quotation of 7,983,918 new ordinary fully paid securities on the ASX under the code IPT. The application was made on May 24, 2024, in accordance with the ASX Listing Rules outlined in Appendix 2A.

